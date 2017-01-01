2016 cover zoom

The Year in Fashion - Looking Back & Looking Forward

By Jessica Bumpus

As one year ends and a new one waits in the wings of December, we asked some of our favourite fashion folk to share with us their highlights of 2016 and what they’re looking forward to most as 2017...

Tod s thumb

Tods logo minithumb
VIDEO | The Arquata del Tronto project by Tod's

Diego Della Valle, president and CEO of the Italian leather goods company, Tod's, will open a factory in Arquata del Tronto - a zone devastated by the earthquakes of August 24 - and will take on...

Tod's
Iceberg woman fw17 01 1478949808 thumb

Iceberg Pre Fall 2017

Iceberg
Fendi gold thumb

VIDEO | Fendi Gold Edition

It's never too late to add some more wishes to your Christmas list. Cool contrast of glamorous gold and chic black completes the funky and playful Fendi holiday capsule collection “Gold...

Fendi
01 1481630905 thumb

Antonio Marras Pre Fall 2017

Antonio Marras
Mulberry xmas thumb

VIDEO | Mulberry Christmas - It's What's Inside That Counts: Part II

Mulberry’s new Christmas film “It’s What’s Inside That Counts” tells the story of a traditional British Christmas starring a querulous mother, bickering sisters and a son with a secret. All of the...

Mulberry
01 1480243122 thumb

Screen shot 2014 06 23 at 12.25.54 pm minithumb
Missoni Pre Fall 2017

Missoni
Black carpet thumb

VIDEO | Dior Homme's Black Carpet capsule collection

Kris Van Assche, the Creative Director of Dior Homme, shakes up the suit’s codes. “The idea of the Black Carpet collection was to convey the energy and rebel attitude of the runway collection in a...

Dior Homme
Look01 1481754755 thumb

Public School Pre Fall 2017

Public School
01 fendi prefall 2017 1278954282 thumb

Fendi Pre Fall 2017

Fendi
31 thumb

Max mara logo minithumb
Max Mara Pre Fall 2017

Max Mara
Unx ready to wear fall winter 2016 002 2 1466617595 thumb

UNX Ready To Wear Fall Winter 2016 Paris

UNX
Seebychloe fall2017 look 01 1479463805 thumb

See by Chloe Pre-Fall 2017

See by Chloe
Stuart gigi thumb

VIDEO | Behind the Scenes with Stuart Weitzman's latest campaign with Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid strips down as she returns as the face of Stuart Weitzman's latest Spring/Summer 2017 campaign, by Mario Testino, wearing the chic 'Clinger' boots. Only...

Stuart Weitzman
Gucci ad thumb

Gucci logo minithumb
VIDEO | Gucci presents 'Wild Days and Nights in Rome'

Gucci unveils its new campaign video by Glen Luchford, for the Spring Summer 2017 collection, with a band of artists and colorful characters colliding in the streets of Rome, feasting on hamburgers...

Gucci
@NOWFASHION
Partners
Latest in NOWMagazine
NewsFeed

About NOWFASHION

  • NOWFASHION is the first live streaming fashion photography site covering the most important fashion runways in the world. If you are a fashion addict, you can't miss the opportunity to get fashion shows right at home. Have a look at our fashion photo galleries and create your fashion board with your favorite photos! In the fashion events schedule you will discover when all of the upcoming high fashion photo shoots will take place to enjoy a live fashion show. From menswear and ready to wear and haute couture catwalk shows and fashion events and parties, NOWFASHION brings the best of live fashion to you. Stay up to date with all of the fashion collections. Check our latest reviews of the live runways for fashion from Paris, Milan, New York, London and beyond.