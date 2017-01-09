Alberta Ferretti Limited Edition / Pre-Fall 2017 Milan

The young ones zoom

The Young ones: Sense and Sensuality at Fashion East

By John-Michael O'Sullivan

It’s tempting to use Fashion East, the mechanism that’s acted as a launchpad for much of the new British fashion establishment, to trace the course of menswear’s evolution. It’s true, most of the...

Vivienne westwood menswear fw17 london 3649 1483979197 thumb

Vivienne Westwood Menswear Fall Winter 2017 London

Vivienne Westwood
Qasimi menswear fw17 london 3825 1483968190 thumb

Qasimi Menswear Fall Winter 2017 London

Qasimi
John lawrence sullivan menswear fw17 london 3570 1483964676 thumb

John Lawrence Sullivan Menswear Fall Winter 2017 London

John Lawrence Sullivan
Crochet zoom

Crochet Cool at JW Anderson & More

By Jessica Bumpus

If ever there’s a designer to turn any connotations of crochet on its head and, you know, make it cool, it’s Jonathan Anderson. The wunderkind designer – who also works as the creative director at...

Belstaff menswear fw17 london extra 3377 1483968973 bigthumb thumb

Belstaff Menswear Fall Winter 2017 London

Belstaff
Songzio menswear fw17 london 3370 1483957954 thumb

Songzio Menswear Fall Winter 2017 London

Songzio
London leaders zoom

London’s Leading Names Now

By Jessica Bumpus

We’ve started the year with a lot of questions. These are uncertain times, after all. And among those in question is the fashion landscape right now, and beyond. What is a dead cert? That London...

Edward cruchley menswear fw17 london extra 1677 1483813693 mediumbigthumb zoom

Always Look On The Bright Side of Life: Here's How

By Jessica Bumpus

“We live in pessimistic times, but we can be optimistic,” reasoned Matthew Miller, one of London’s leading menswear names, backstage after his Autumn/Winter 2017 show. “Last year was full of...

From north zoom

Our friends in the North: locating British menswear at LFWM

By John-Michael O'Sullivan

When we say British menswear, we mean London; we mean Savile Row tailoring, Carnaby Street Mod gear, the ever-changing rainbow of East End style tribes. But if there's one thing that last year's...

Sibling menswear fw17 london 2847 1483902843 thumb

Sibling Menswear Fall Winter 2017 London

Those in the market for the more obvious outlandish styles of course look to Sibling; here Gaudi’s mosaic met quintessential Englishness. [CONTINUE READING...]

Sibling
1 946690547 thumb

Wan Hung Menswear Fall Winter 2017 London

Wan Hung
Wales bonner menswear fw17 london 2997 1483906839 thumb

Wales Bonner Menswear Fall Winter 2017 London

Wales Bonner
Christopher raeburn menswear fw17 london 2680 1483895434 thumb

Christopher Raeburn Menswear Fall Winter 2017 London

Among the utility camp, they’ll have found themselves shopping from the catwalks of Cottweiler and Christopher Raeburn, the former with a layered rave sensibility and the latter with a cut and...

Christopher Raeburn
Kiko kostadinov menswear fw17 london 2578 2 1483890389 thumb

Kiko Kostadinov Menswear Fall Winter 2017 London

Kiko Kostadinov
