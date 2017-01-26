Galia Lahav Couture Spring Summer 2017 Paris

Galia Lahav
Hyun mi nielsen couture ss17 paris 5271 1485419488 thumb

Hyun Mi Nielsen Couture Spring Summer 2017 Paris

Hyun Mi Nielsen
Didit couture ss17 paris 5705 1485439440 thumb

Didit Couture Spring Summer 2017 Paris

Didit
Xuan couture ss17 paris 5101 1485411832 thumb

Xuan Couture Spring Summer 2017 Paris

Xuan
Margiela cover zoom

Margiela's Digital Distortion

By Elisabeta Tudor

Selfie, anyone? Although many of us think that the once uber-eccentric John Galliano must live like a hermit today (faithful to Martin Margiela's undercover signature style), he proved us wrong...

Maison Margiela
Rami al ali zoom

Couture Credentials

By Jessica Bumpus

What does it take to be a couture designer today? There are certain technical elements, of course. “I have to protect the past and also evolve techniques to project couture for the future,” notes...

Elie saab video thumb

VIDEO | Elie Saab Couture Spring Summer 2017 Paris

Stunning shimmering dresses sauntered down the runway at Elie Saab's Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2017. Inspired by icons from arabic cinema and modern empowered women, the collection combined...

Elie Saab
Gaultier cover zoom

The End: JPG's Alternative Couture Bride

By Jessica Bumpus

In couture, it's tradition to have a fairytale ending - a bride. Her dress, typically, is bigger and better than the rest, outshines everything you've seen until now and puts fashion on yet another...

Jean Paul Gaultier
Guo pei couture ss17 paris 1812 1485379029 thumb

Guo Pei Couture Spring Summer 2017 Paris

Guo Pei
Vetements rtw fw17cover zoom

360˚ VIDEO | Vetements Fashion Show - Ready To Wear FW17

Vetements Fashion Show - Ready To Wear Fall Winter 2017 See the Vetements fashion show - Ready To Wear Fall Winter 2017 in 360 Degrees Virtual Reality Advertising & 360 Video VR...

Vetements
Giambattista valli hc ss17cover zoom

360˚ VIDEO | Giambattista Valli Fashion Show - Haute Couture SS17

Giambattista Valli fashion show Haute Couture Spring Summer 2017 See the Giambattista Valli fashion show Haute Couture Spring Summer 2017 collection in 360 degrees. Virtual Reality...

Giambattista Valli
Ulyana sergeenko couture ss17 paris 5187 1485379361 thumb

Ulyana Sergeenko Couture Spring Summer 2017 Paris

Watch the livestream of the Ulyana Sergeenko show couture collection Spring/Summer 2017 from Paris.

Ulyana Sergeenko
Valentino couture ss17 paris 8899 1485371117 bigthumb thumb

Valentino Couture Spring Summer 2017 Paris

Valentino
Hc pe17 13 blanca thumb

Givenchy Couture Spring Summer 2017 Paris

Givenchy
Celia kritharioti couture ss17 paris 1381 1485367803 thumb

Celia Kritharioti Couture Spring Summer 2017 Paris

Celia Kritharioti
Zuhair murad couture ss17 paris 4614 1485368749 thumb

Zuhair Murad Couture Spring Summer 2017 Paris

Zuhair Murad
@NOWFASHION
Partners
Latest in NOWPLAYING
NewsFeed

About NOWFASHION

  • NOWFASHION is the first live streaming fashion photography site covering the most important fashion runways in the world. If you are a fashion addict, you can't miss the opportunity to get fashion shows right at home. Have a look at our fashion photo galleries and create your fashion board with your favorite photos! In the fashion events schedule you will discover when all of the upcoming high fashion photo shoots will take place to enjoy a live fashion show. From menswear and ready to wear and haute couture catwalk shows and fashion events and parties, NOWFASHION brings the best of live fashion to you. Stay up to date with all of the fashion collections. Check our latest reviews of the live runways for fashion from Paris, Milan, New York, London and beyond.